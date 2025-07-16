St. Therese Church in Louisville to celebrate final Mass on July 26

St. Therese of Lisieux Church, 1010 Schiller Avenue, will celebrate its closing Mass at 4 p.m. July 26.

All current and former parishioners of St. Therese of Lisieux Church, 1010 Schiller Avenue, are invited to attend the parish’s closing Mass at 4 p.m. July 26.

Father Philip L. Erickson, the pastor, will celebrate the final liturgy at the parish. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre celebrated Mass with the congregation on July 12.

Parishioners were officially informed of the closing in June, according to a letter to parishioners shared by the parish office.

The parish was established in 1906 as a spiritual home for German-Americans, according to historical information from the Archdiocese of Louisville.

St. Therese is part of a cluster of churches — including St. Elizabeth of Hungary and Our Mother of Sorrows churches — known as the Pax Christi Collaborative.

According to the Archdiocese of Louisville, the parish has 82 registrations.