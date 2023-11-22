St. Stephen Martyr celebrates 75th anniversary

The St. Augustine Church Choir sang during a Mass at St. Stephen Martyr Church Nov. 18 marking the parish’s 75th anniversary. The choir also provided prelude music. (Photo Special to The Record)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre celebrated Mass Nov. 18 at St. Stephen Martyr Church to mark the parish’s 75th anniversary.

The St. Augustine Church Choir provided music for the liturgy. Afterward, parishioners gathered for a reception that featured stories of the parish’s history and dancing to music by the Don Krekel Orchestra.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre smiled as he spoke to the congregation at the closing of a Mass Nov. 18 at St. Stephen Martyr Church marking the parish’s 75th anniversary. He was joined in the sanctuary by Deacon Steve DaPonte, left, and other clergy, from left, Father Peter Bucalo and Deacon Ken Roberts. (Photos Special to The Record by Melissa Herberger)

St. Stephen Martyr was established in 1948 with about 350 families. According to historical records, founding pastor Father Clemens Weiker solicited donations from “prospective parishioners” and construction of a school and church began in 1949. They were completed and dedicated in December of 1950.

Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine taught children in the school until the 1970s.

St. Stephen Martyr Church parishioners danced to the music of the Don Krekel Orchestra during a reception celebrating the parish’s 75th anniversary Nov. 18. It was preceded by a special Mass. (Photo Special to the Record by Stephanie Longshore)

A new church building was constructed and dedicated in 1982. In 2000, the parish launched a capital campaign, raising funds to turn the old church building into a junior high wing for the school and construct a new parish activity center.

St. Stephen Martyr currently has more than 2,500 parishioners.