The St. Serra Club of Louisville will host a spring retreat from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 9 at St. John Paul II Church’s Community Center, 3521 Goldsmith Lane.

Father Ronald Knott will present “Coming to Terms with Life’s Inevitable Changes: An Exodus Spirituality.”

The cost is $40 and payment is due by March 29. For more information, contact Ralph Williams at RalphWilliams@ErgonomicSolutions.biz or 387-6508.