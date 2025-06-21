St. Rita students complete ‘passion projects’

Third-graders at St. Rita School made dog treats in January to raise money for the KY Humane Society. Each class at the school completed a “passion project” during the 2024-2025 school year. (Photo Special to The Record)

Kindergarten through eighth-grade classes at St. Rita School, 8709 Preston Highway, completed “passion projects” during the 2024-2025 school year. Each class chose a topic to research and advocate for within their wider school community.

The following are a few of the “passion projects” completed:

The kindergarten class learned about the Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana and donated more than 300 goodie bags, filled with snacks, a drink and a homemade card, to the organization.

The third-grade class learned about animal shelters and hosted a speaker from the KY Humane Society. The class also fundraised $1,000 for the Animal Care Society by selling homemade dog treats and hosting a car wash.

The seventh- and eighth-grade classes learned about access to clean water. The class hosted a guest speaker from the Louisville Water Company, who taught them how to build water filters using common household objects. The class made a video about what they learned.