Graduates win National Merit College-Sponsored Scholarships

Ten Catholic high school graduates, members of the class of 2025, are recipients of College-Sponsored Merit Scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. They are:

-Trinity High School: Liam H. Amick, National Merit University of South Carolina Scholarship and John M. Meiners, National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship.

-Holy Cross High School: Ryan E. Britz, National Merit Auburn University Scholarship.

-Assumption High School: Alissa H. Gates, National Merit Auburn University Scholarship.

-St. Xavier High School: Alexander S. Craddock, National Merit Tulane University Scholarship; Jackson A. Duthie, National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship; Chadwick M. McTighe, National Merit University of Kentucky Scholarship; William B. Spohn, National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship; Lincoln E. Staab, University of Alabama Scholarship; Hayden T. Vermost, National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship.