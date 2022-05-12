The tour of the relics of St. Pio of Pietrelcina will stop in the Archdiocese of Louisville in June.

The relics including a lock of his hair, the crusts of his wounds and a piece of his mantle will be available for public veneration at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 3 and 4. Father Martin Linebach, rector of the cathedral, will celebrate a Mass in honor of St. Pio at 5:30 p.m. June 4.

The tour is organized by the Saint Pio Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the legacy and teachings of St. Pio of Pietrelcina, according to a press release from the foundation.

St. Pio was born on May 25, 1887 in Pietrelcina, in southern Italy. He joined the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin at the age of 15 and was ordained a priest in 1910, according to information from the foundation’s website. In 1918 the five wounds of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion appeared on his body and remained there until his death in 1968.

In 1956, St. Pio founded the Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza (Home for the Relief of Suffering), a hospital in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy which is still in operation today.

He was canonized on June 16, 2002 by Pope John Paul II.

Father Linebach said he is hopeful that “many blessings and graces” will come to members of the faithful in the archdiocese from time spent in prayer in the presence of St. Pio’s relics.

“Part of the blessing of our Catholic faith is to share in the Communion of Saints and to participate in the life of grace with them. In a way, we have friends in heaven who can help us,” said Father Linebach. “When the opportunity to have the relics of St. Padre Pio at the cathedral was presented, I quickly accepted the invitation so that the faithful of the archdiocese could be in the presence of his relics, pray to him as a powerful intercessor in heaven and ask him to help with whatever challenges or struggles someone might be having today.”

During the two days of veneration, a life-size statue of St. Pio entitled “I Embrace You,” will also be on display at the cathedral.