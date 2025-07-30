St. Patrick named ‘Best Place to Worship’ in local contest

St. Patrick Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, is among the winners of the 2025 Louisville Community’s Choice Awards. The Eastwood parish was named the “Best Place of Worship.”

More than 300 businesses and organizations are recognized each year thanks to members of the community who nominate and vote for them. The awards program “is your chance to shine a spotlight on the establishments that make the Louisville area stand out,” according to the Louisville Community’s Choice Awards.

Lynne Marshall, who serves as director of engagement at St. Patrick, said the church was nominated by a couple of parishioners.

“Our people voted. It’s amazing,” she said. “When you think of the best place to worship, my goodness, that’s the reason we’re here.”

Carrie Williamson, St. Patrick’s pastoral associate, said, “It’s a vibrant life that goes on here. We work hard on the hospitality. We create a variety of experiences during the week, you’re formed and engaged with friends, which nurtures the Sunday experience.”

Marshall noted the parish has seen an increase in Sunday Mass attendance this year. The parish offers Mass at 5 p.m. on Saturday and at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Father Loi Pham, associate pastor, along with Marshall, Williamson and Julie Roth, director of worship, attended an awards gala at the Muhammad Ali Center July 15, where they were recognized.

St. Patrick, established in June 1988 by Archbishop Thomas C. Kelly, has 1,763 registrations according to the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The Cathedral of the Assumption and Southeast Christian Church were finalists in the annual contest.