St. Edward parishioners find growth in leadership formation program

Lorena Criollo and her husband, Jose Javier Carroz, members of St. Edward Church, took notes during a session of the Renovación program on Marian University’s campus in Indianapolis. (Photo Special to The Record)

Ten members of St. Edward Church earned certificates in the Renovación parish renewal program from Marian University in June.

Renovación, which means renewal in Spanish, is a two-year program aimed at forming missionary disciples among Hispanic and Latino Catholics.

For Lorena Criollo and her husband, Jose Javier Carroz, the program not only helped them build leadership skills and learn about the church, but it also strengthened their spiritual lives and better prepared them to minister to couples preparing for marriage.

“It didn’t just enrich us spiritually but also personally,” said Criollo, speaking in Spanish during a recent interview.

Criollo and her husband have been members of St. Edward since immigrating to Louisville from their native Puerto La Cruz in Venezuela. The couple serves the parish by helping to prepare engaged couples for marriage. The difference in their culture and the Central American culture could sometimes create a barrier, she said, noting St. Edward’s Spanish-speaking members come from various Latin American countries, including Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala.

During the program, the couple interacted with other Spanish-speakers and gained a better understanding of their cultures, Criollo said.

“We can now identify more with them,” she said.

A group of 10 St. Edward Church parishioners was photographed at Marian University in Indianapolis. The group participated in the two-year parish renewal program Renovación. (Photo Special to The Record)

Criollo also said the program was thorough, adding, “We drew a lot closer to God and learned about Catholic social teaching.”

Through online courses and some in-person work, participants studied Scripture and the Hispanic church in the U.S. They also led spiritual retreats and created small faith communities.

St. Edward’s pastor, Father Scott Murphy, said the program couldn’t have come at a better time for his parish.

The St. Edward cohort started the program at a time when the Hispanic community at the parish had grown and needed leaders to be formed, he said during a recent interview. “It was very providential. They were hungry for formation and already involved in ministry,” said Father Murphy.

He said the change in the new leaders is visible.

“Their confidence level shot through the roof. … I can see it (confidence) in their eyes,” he said. Receiving a certificate from Marian University is “ monumental for them.”

“It was well worth all the effort,” said Father Murphy.

While the group was taking part in the program, they organized a retreat attended by 100 of St. Edward’s parishioners, he noted. They also formed small groups called Pequeñas Communidades (small communities) where they shared what they were learning and helped each other “live as disciples of Jesus,” said Father Murphy. These small groups are still active. In addition, the 10 leaders are working on forming new leaders at the parish, he noted.

Renovación has been a “game-changer,” for his parish said Father Murphy. “I can’t say enough good things about the program.”

The program is funded through a grant of almost a million dollars from the Lilly Endowment Inc., a private foundation that awards grants to help enrich the religious lives of Christians in the United States.