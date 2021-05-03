St. Patrick Church will host series on racism

St. Patrick Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, will host a five-part series based on the Archdiocese of Louisville’s “Walking in My Shoes: A Challenge to Eradicate Racism,” a booklet offering a self-guided study in understanding the experience of a Black person living in the United States today.

The series will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on consecutive Thursdays starting May 6 at the Eastwood parish.

It will include the following presentations:

— May 6 “An Overview of Racism and Racial Inequity” will be presented by Father John Judie, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville.

— May 13 “Stories of Racism and Racial Inequity,” will be shared by a panel of speakers.

— May 20 participants will view and discuss a film on racism and racial inequity.

— May 27 participants will hear a presentation on “The Sin of Racism,” the Catholic Church’s teaching on systemic racism.

— June 3 participants will discuss “The Challenge to Oppose Racism” and consider what actions they should take next.

Events will be held in person. The events on May 6 and 13 will also be live streamed to St. Patrick’s YouTube channel. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed, including social distancing and mask wearing.

To register, contact Tim Grove at 719-0362 or at tgrove@stpatlou.org.