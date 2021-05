St. Bernadette Church’s diaper bank has launched a project called “Catholics Acknowledge Diaper Need,” asking parishes and schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville to host diaper drives.

“We are asking the Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville to unite to help end diaper need in our community,” according to a release from St. Bernadette.

For more information or to volunteer, contact donation coordinator Cheryl Leadbeater at stbernadettediaperbank@gmail.com or 757-472-8934.