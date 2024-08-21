St. Nicholas unveils culture class

Vince Barker, a teacher at St. Nicholas Academy, gave instructions to second-graders in his Cultural Connections class Aug.16. The new class was inspired by the 40 cultures represented at the school. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

In a classroom of 17 students at St. Nicholas Academy last year, 11 children told Principal Chantel Jaso they speak a second language at home.

“It was a lightbulb moment,” said Jaso, who had asked the students about their language habits. “I wanted us to tap into the beauty of that and the gift this diversity is to the school and the community.”

The realization led to the creation of the school’s new Cultural Connections class. Jaso hopes it will provide opportunities for the school to better embrace its diversity.

The student body of 240 at St. Nicholas represents 40 countries. Despite the vast diversity, Jaso said she didn’t feel like it was truly appreciated.

“We had a wealth of knowledge from around the world in the school, which is a strength of ours, but sadly it wasn’t being highlighted,” she said.

Cultural Connections aims to change that. The school held a festival of cultures on campus Aug. 17 to celebrate the class’ kick-off.

Members of the Le family wore their traditional Vietnamese clothing to a festival of cultures Aug. 17 at St. Nicholas Academy. The festival a celebration of the school’s new Cultural Connections class. (Photo Special to The Record)

Members of the Nformi family, who are originally from Cameroon in Central Africa, wore their traditional clothing to a festival of cultures Aug. 17 at St. Nicholas Academy. The festival celebrated the school’s new Cultural Connections class. (Photo Special to The Record)

The class — which Jaso said meets Archdiocese of Louisville curriculum standards — is taught to students in preschool through eighth grade. It is meant to highlight what students have in common while celebrating the uniqueness of the cultures of those students whose families are first-generation immigrants. The class will also highlight the cultural heritage of those families who aren’t, said Jaso.

Vince Barker, who is new to St. Nicholas this year, is teaching the class. Barker has served as a teacher in several countries, including Vietnam and Surinam, and has a background in curriculum design, said Jaso.

Barker said Cultural Connections’ ultimate goal is to foster empathy. The students will think about and discuss questions, such as “What unifies us despite differences, and what binds us as a civilization?”

“We want to have an awareness not just to see someone who is different but to see through that difference,” he said.

With empathy also comes a “responsibility for creating a peaceful environment,” he noted.

Barker said the class consists of various units that will enable the students to share their personal stories and share the journey that brought them to St. Nicholas.

“Movement will be a big theme,” Barker said, noting that theme includes more than immigration. Students will talk about their movement within the city and the country, as well.

They’ll also learn what culture consists of — those things that are tangible such as a flag or food but also the abstract, he said. “Culture is also behavior and how you think, act and look at the world.”

Members of the Mexico Lindo dance group posed for a photo after performing at a festival of cultures Aug. 17 at St. Nicholas Academy. The festival celebrated the school’s new Cultural Connections class. (Photo Special to The Record)

In addition, the students will:

— Learn about the Catholic Church’s history and presence in countries around the world. The students will also learn about Marian apparitions in different cultures.

— Think about and discuss their cultural impact on the United States.

— Present research-based projects delving into their dreams for the future, including the places where they’d like to travel.

Jaso said she’s invited school families to get involved and be “co-teachers” in the class. She told the families, “We need you, we want you to be the representative of your culture. You are vital.”

