St. Meinrad to host open house in February

St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind., will host an open house for its graduate theology program Feb. 22-23 starting at 6:30 p.m. CDT.

Prospective students will have the opportunity to visit the campus, speak to current students and sit in on a class, according to an announcement from St. Meinrad.

An online open house will be offered on Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. CDT.

Saint Meinrad’s Graduate Theology Program offers a master of arts degree in theology, as well as specialization certificates in scripture, church history, pastoral studies, and more. Post-graduate certificates are available in spiritual direction and reflective practices.

Courses are open to lay men and women and deacons, according to the announcement. To register by Feb. 17 and request free overnight accommodations, visit saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/open-house/. Those who cannot attend the open house may schedule a personal campus visit by contacting St. Meinrad at 800-634-6723 or apply@saintmeinrad.edu.