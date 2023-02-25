Archdiocesan News

St. Meinrad hosting 9th Day of Service March 11

by

The St. Meinrad Alumni Association is hosting its ninth annual St. Meinrad Day of Service March 11 in 14 cities.

In Louisville, volunteers will serve at Catholic Charities’ St. Anthony Campus, 2220 W. Market St., and Franciscan Kitchen, 748 S. Preston. St.

At Catholic Charities, volunteers will assemble bags with hygiene products and gather items for apartment set-ups.

At Franciscan Kitchen, volunteers will prepare, cook and serve food for people in need until 2 p.m.

Both events will begin with prayer and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.

There’s no fee to participate, but volunteers must register by March 2. To register, visit https://alumni.saintmeinrad.edu/home/day-of-service/ or contact Mike Egan with questions at egan3912@att.net or by phone at 724-4195

Tags from the story
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Hope in the Lord — January’s litany of faith in action
“You are my beloved son; with you I am well pleased.” Thus,...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *