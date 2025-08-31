St. Mary celebrates distinction as a model learning community

St. Mary Academy students joined in celebrating the school’s distinction as a “Model Professional Learning Community” at a school assembly Aug. 20. (Photo Special to The Record)

St. Mary Academy in Prospect, Ky., celebrated its designation as a “Model Professional Learning Community” with a school assembly Aug. 20.

The designation from Solution Tree, a national professional learning organization, is given to schools that have implemented professional learning community concepts for three years or more and can demonstrate evidence of improved student learning.

Julie Speer, director of communications and admissions at St. Mary, said the school is proud of the distinction.

“We know of the hard work that our teachers and students put in every single day, and this distinction recognizes those efforts,” she said. “Collaboration has become a woven, natural part of each teacher’s day and our schedule has been adjusted to provide dedicated time for that.”

St. Mary Academy is the second school in the archdiocese to receive this distinction. St. Martha School, 2825 Klondike Lane, received the status in 2024.