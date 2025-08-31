Saints for Kids — How to celebrate the feast of Saint Mother Teresa

Nathan Hamilton, a 13-year-old student at Immaculata Classical Academy, depicted Mother Teresa with this sketch. (Art by Nathan Hamilton)

Saint Mother Teresa

Feast day: Sept. 5

Many saints lived long ago, but others lived more recently.

St. Mother Teresa is a recent saint. She only died in 1997 — that means anyone older than 28 years old lived during her lifetime!

Mother Teresa was born in the country of Albania, and her parents named her “Agnes.”

At eighteen, she left home to become a religious sister. Religious sisters often change their names. She chose the name “Teresa” after St. Therese of Lisieux.

While she was a sister, she felt a call in prayer to serve the poorest of the poor. So, she received permission from her religious order to leave her convent for the streets of India.

After a couple of years, she founded a religious order called the “Missionaries of Charity” and she became known as Mother Teresa. She and her sisters served people who had no money and no one to take care of them, even those who were dying or who were very dirty.

Connor Gooch, a 10-year-old student at St. Gabriel Church and school, depicted Mother Teresa with this drawing. (Art by Connor Gooch)

People liked to take photos and videos of Mother Teresa because she was so popular throughout the world. But she did not like to be in the spotlight. She wanted Jesus to have all of the attention, and she disliked having her photo taken.

Mother Teresa often found it difficult to pray when she could not hear God’s voice. But she continued to pray, even when it was hard.

Mother Teresa once visited the city of Louisville. Her sisters, the Missionaries of Charity, still serve around the world, including in Kentucky.

To celebrate her feast day, you can help a parent make Indian food. Or, you can ask your teachers, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles what they remember about Mother Teresa when she was alive.