St. Mary Academy students serve during the pandemic

In keeping with St. Mary Academy’s 2020-2021 school year theme “Monarchs Make It Happen,” students have been finding ways to serve people during the pandemic.

The students have performed a variety of services:

— The eighth-grade class collected gift cards and wrote letters to a Syrian refugee family that recently had a house built by Habitat for Humanity.

— Students made rosaries and cards which were sent to members of the U.S. military serving in England.

— Students collected toiletries for St. Martin of Tours Church’s Schuhmann Center, which serves homeless and needy individuals.

— Students are making a short film featuring their artwork, music, and discussions surrounding the pandemic, which will be sent to church and school families who are isolated.