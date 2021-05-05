Youth Focus

St. Mary Academy students serve during the pandemic

Father Brandon DeToma, associate pastor of St. Bernadette Church, blessed blankets made by St. Mary Academy students last month. The blankets were donated to Blanket Louisville, a local non-profit that serves the homeless. (Photo special to the Record)

In keeping with St. Mary Academy’s 2020-2021 school year theme “Monarchs Make It Happen,” students have been finding ways to serve people during the pandemic.

The students have performed a variety of services:

— The eighth-grade class collected gift cards and wrote letters to a Syrian refugee family that recently had a house built by Habitat for Humanity.

— Students made rosaries and cards which were sent to members of the U.S. military serving in England.

— Students collected toiletries for St. Martin of Tours Church’s Schuhmann Center, which serves homeless and needy individuals.

— Students are making a short film featuring their artwork, music, and discussions surrounding the pandemic, which will be sent to church and school families who are isolated.

First-grader Roman Sivels packed a box with canned food collected for Dare to Care. (Photo special to the Record)

 

Seventh-grader Jenna Sutter painted a fence surrounding a garden on St. Mary’s campus last month. (Photo special to the Record)

 

Eighth-graders, from left, Natalie Austin, Autiana Wilson and Luke Rigling packaged diapers to benefit families served by the St. Bernadette Diaper Bank. (Photo special to the Record)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *