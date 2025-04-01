St. Martin of Tours in Meade County raises funds to restore 130-year-old windows

The exterior of St. Martin of Tours Church in Flaherty, Ky., is seen in this photograph. The parish has launched a campaign to restore its 130-year-old stained glass windows. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

St. Martin of Tours Church in Southeastern Meade County has launched a campaign to raise $256,000 to restore its stained glass windows, which parishioners say are a link to the parish’s past and among its most prominent features.

“These windows were built and installed with donations from the ancestors of many of St. Martin’s current parishioners,” said Sherry Vowels, a lifelong parishioner. “They are a beautiful link to the past and a prominent feature of the church.”

Sherry Vowels, her husband Norman Vowels, his brother Billy Vowels and parishioners Rhonda Thompson and Randy Padgett are involved in the efforts to restore the windows. Dedicated parishioners have always been the backbone of the parish, they said during a recent interview at the church.

“The church is a connection for all of us. We’re not rich people but we try to keep this church looking as best as it can,” said Sherry Vowels.

Bill Vowels, from left, Rhonda Johnson and Randy Padgett, parishioners of St. Martin of Tours Church in Flaherty, Ky., are members of a windows committee working to raise funds to restore the parish’s 130-year-old stained glass windows. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

St. Martin of Tours, located in the community of Flaherty, Ky., was dedicated in 1848 by Father Charles Ignatius Coomes, according to historical records from the Archdiocese of Louisville. As Catholics from Nelson, Washington and Marion counties started settling in that area, the numbers grew and local homes could no longer accommodate them for Mass. The original church, a frame structure, was dedicated on Aug. 27, 1848 on the grounds where the current cemetery is located.

The current church building — constructed of red brick with terra cotta and cut stone trim, featuring 32 stained glass windows and a steeple that rises 86 feet — was dedicated November 14, 1894, according to historical records.

Billy Vowels said a few years ago, storm windows were put up to protect the stained glass. He explained that the storm windows were constructed without vents, so the heat and moisture that built up inside caused the 130-year-old stained glass to deteriorate. “The windows are collapsing on themselves as the lead and solder are weakening,” he said.

The parish decided it would have the windows restored.

Replacing them with new ones would have taken away from the parish’s “charm,” said Rhonda Johnson, a parishioner who with Billy Vowels and Padgett makes up a “windows committee.”

“Each individual piece will be taken apart, cleaned and re-soldered. They’ll make molds to put them in (for transportation). They’ll recycle the lead,” Johnson said of the work that will be done. Damage to the windows’ wooden frames will be repaired and repainted and new ventilated storm windows will be installed, Billy Vowels added.

The parish has contracted Lynchburg Stained Glass, a company in Lynchburg, Va., to do the work, the parishioners said. A team ot 25 artisans will work on the windows and reinstall them in four to five months, they said. While the panels of stained glass are being restored, the windows in the parish will be boarded up, they noted.

Padgett said they launched the campaign last September, noting that an initial GoFundMe raised $32,000. The parish has raised $150,000 so far, he said. They are selling raffle tickets for an all-terrain vehicle during the parish’s fish frys. Donors are also invited to pledge over six months, Padgett said.

Padgett is confident they will meet their goal. “I’ve never met more dedicated people in any parish,” he said. Padgett has been a member of St. Martin of Tours for three years, but his roots in the parish extend to his great, great grandparents, he said.

To learn more about the campaign, call the parish office at 270-828-2552. Donations can be mailed to St. Martin of Tours Church, 440 Saint Martin Road, Vine Grove, Ky., 40175.