Youth Focus

St. Margaret Mary students
help feed the hungry

St. Margaret Mary School students loaded cans of non-perishable food into a van Nov. 19. The students collected more than 4,600 cans for needy individuals and families served by Catholic Charities’ Sister Visitor Center. (Photo Special to The Record)

St. Margaret Mary School students are learning about stewardship and service through the Step-by-Step program, which helps them learn about needs in the community at each grade level.

Students in first grade, who are learning about hunger, collected more than 80 canned goods for Kentucky Harvest, a nonprofit whose mission is to feed the hungry.

The entire school also took part in a food drive to benefit Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Sister Visitor Center and collected 4,600 cans of non-perishable food.

