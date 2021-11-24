St. Margaret Mary School students are learning about stewardship and service through the Step-by-Step program, which helps them learn about needs in the community at each grade level.

Students in first grade, who are learning about hunger, collected more than 80 canned goods for Kentucky Harvest, a nonprofit whose mission is to feed the hungry.

The entire school also took part in a food drive to benefit Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Sister Visitor Center and collected 4,600 cans of non-perishable food.