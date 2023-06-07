St. Joseph Children’s Home honors Ursulines

Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, from left, Barbara Bir, Loretta Guenther and Rita Dressman looked at a hallway plaque honoring the sisters June 2 at St. Joseph Children’s Home. Caitlyn Green, a member of St. Joseph’s advancement team, looked on. The Ursuline Sisters served children at the home from 1897 to 2010. (Photo Special to The Record)

Ursuline Sister Loretta Guenther and the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville were honored by St. Joseph Children’s Home for more than 100 years of service.

Sister Guenther and members of the Ursuline Sisters visited the home June 2 where they were surprised to see a hallway plaque dedicated to their community, according to a news release from the sisters. More than 150 Ursuline Sisters ministered at the home from 1897 to 2010.

The plaque includes a quote by Sister Guenther, saying: “It’s the simplicity, the love that children have that makes them so special. I was so blessed to be at St. Joseph because I know children are close to God.”

The home also named its newly renovated chapel in honor of Sister Guenther and installed a plaque acknowledging her service, the release said. She ministered at St. Joseph for 36 years, caring for children as a live-in house parent. She was the last Ursuline Sister to serve at the home, according to the release.

The plaques were installed during the home’s recent renovations.

St. Joseph recently completed a $19.5 million renovation project on the historic building located in Crescent Hill.

The project included extensive renovations to the dining hall, residential school and gymnasium, according to an announcement from St. Joseph.

Suites used for therapy were also added. Therapeutic services are provided to the 48 children who live on campus. The new suites have also allowed the agency to start a behavioral health services program which will serve children and families in the wider community, the announcement said.

The child development center has five new classrooms, bringing the total to 17 classrooms. The center serves children living on the campus as well as children in the community.

“This is monumental for the organization because we can assist more children in need and expand our reach,” said Grace Akers, who serves as St. Joseph’s CEO.