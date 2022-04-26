Archdiocesan News

St. John Paul II celebrates first Communion, Parish Center dedication

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre cut a ribbon to open St. John Paul II Church’s new Parish Life Center during a special dedication ceremony on April 24.  (Photos Special to The Record)

St. John Paul II Church’s new Parish Life Center was dedicated April 24 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new building enables the parish, school and office building, which formerly operated on two different campuses, to be located at one site.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre attended and performed the ceremonial ribbon cutting following a Sunday morning Mass.

Father Peter Do, St. John Paul II’s pastor, said the weather was perfect for the occasion and “overall it was a very, very nice day.” He said parishioners are excited about the new building and that he hadn’t “seen the church that packed in a long time.”

Archbishop Shelton Fabre received the gifts from St. John Paul II students doing their first Communion. 

St. John Paul II Academy students received First Holy Communion during Mass before the building dedication and Archbishop Fabre was able to participate in the sacrament as well as the ribbon cutting.

Archbishop Fabre gave Communion to a St. John Paul II Academy student.

Father Do said the archbishop told those gathered that he hasn’t presided at a first Communion in about 20 years due to his schedule as a bishop and that he was excited to be able to partake in the celebration.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *