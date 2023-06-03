Spalding University confers degrees during seven ceremonies

Students lined up in Spalding University’s Columbia Gym before their graduation ceremony June 1. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

Spalding University awarded 496 degrees during seven commencement ceremonies at the school’s Columbia Gym Auditorium June 1-3.

For the 2023 academic year, the university awarded 199 undergraduate degrees and 297 graduate degrees.

Several graduates of Spalding University’s College of Education and Clinical and Mental Health Counseling celebrated their accomplished by decorating their caps ahead of the June 1 graduation ceremony. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre delivered a recorded invocation, which included prayer and congratulations to the graduates and their families.

During the first commencement ceremony, for those graduating from the College of Education and Clinical Mental Health Counseling, several awards were presented. Among them was an award for Outstanding Community Partner, given to Dr. Marty Pollio, superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools. Pollio was unable to attend as the date coincided with the last day of classes for JCPS.

College of Education and Clinical and Mental Health Counseling graduates gathered in the gymnasium before processing into the auditorium of Columbia Gym June 1. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

Brianne Miles decorated her cap to celebrate receiving her Master of Arts in Teaching from Spalding University this year. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)