Spalding University confers degrees during seven ceremonies

Spalding University awarded 496 degrees during seven commencement ceremonies at the school’s Columbia Gym Auditorium June 1-3.
For the 2023 academic year, the university awarded 199 undergraduate degrees and 297 graduate degrees.
Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre delivered a recorded invocation, which included prayer and congratulations to the graduates and their families.
During the first commencement ceremony, for those graduating from the College of Education and Clinical Mental Health Counseling, several awards were presented. Among them was an award for Outstanding Community Partner, given to Dr. Marty Pollio, superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools. Pollio was unable to attend as the date coincided with the last day of classes for JCPS.