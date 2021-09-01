Ra’Shann Martin will become the new executive director of the St. John Center for Homeless Men on Sept. 20.

Martin, who is currently the chief operations officer at Youth Build Louisville, will become the center’s third executive director in its 35-year history. At Youth Build, where she has worked since 2016, Martin has managed vocational training, education, housing and case management programs for area youth.

“I’m excited for this opportunity,” she said in a news release from the St. John Center. “I’ve been very impressed and moved by the work St. John Center has done over the past decades and I look forward to helping the organization progress.”

In its 35-year history, the center has grown from a day shelter for homeless men into a social service organization that offers a variety of programs for homeless people. And Martin said she believes more meaningful growth lies in the center’s future.

She will replace Maria Price who has led St. John’s since 2008. The center, at 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd., provides day shelter, social services and permanent supportive housing to Louisville’s population of homeless men. It has been providing services since 1986.

Anne-Britton Arnett, chair of the St. John Center’s board of directors, said the organization is excited to have Martin come aboard its leadership.

“The board is thrilled to appoint Rae Martin,” she said. “Her servant leadership approach, combined with her energy, enthusiasm and experience, make her the perfect person to lead us into the next chapter of our journey.”