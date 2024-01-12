St. James students produce news publication

Fifth-grade students at St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., produced the school’s first newspaper, Knightly News, in the fall of 2023.

The publication included stories highlighting school news, sports results and book reviews.

Cynthia Workman, a fifth-grade teacher, said the idea grew from a desire to make informative writing more engaging for the students. During class, the students discussed the various sections and types of stories found in newspapers. They also learned about and discussed terminology, such as plagiarism, byline and headline.

Workman said she hopes the publication will be an annual project, and a spring edition of the Knightly News is under consideration.