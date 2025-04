St. James School sixth-graders, from left, Aaron Clark, Jaxson Sullivan, Ezra Hinkle, Phoenix Strange and Alexander Kaufman prayed during the Stations of the Cross at St. James Cemetery in Elizabethtown, Ky., on April 11. (Photo Special to The Record by Mikale Youravich)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre joined middle school students from St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., for the Stations of the Cross at St. James Cemetery on April 11. Students led the biblical readings associated with each station, and Archbishop Fabre led the prayers.