St. Gregory will host Perseid star-gazing event

St. Gregory the Great Church in Samuels, Ky., will host a star-gazing night Aug. 12 on the parish’s grounds to view the Perseid meteor shower.

The meteor shower will peak that evening, according to NASA. The moon will be a “waning crescent, allowing even some of the fainter meteors to be seen.”

Father Steven Reeves will celebrate Mass at 8 p.m., which will allow those in attendance to fulfill the Sunday obligation, according to an announcement from the parish.

A bonfire will follow from 9 p.m. to midnight and there will be games and hotdogs. Participants are asked to bring chairs.