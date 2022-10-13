St. Francis Xavier Boy Scout earns Eagle rank

Spencer Marks, a member of Boy Scout Troop 56 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky., was named an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.

For his Eagle Scout project, Spencer repurposed the Stations of the Cross plaques that once hung in an old Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital building. He built 14 lighted posts on the church’s campus on which he mounted the plaques.

All the materials used to construct the stations were purchased with funds from doughnut sales at the church.

Catholics associate the Stations of the Cross with Lent, but they are a constant reminder of Christ’s love, sacrifice and forgiveness, according to an announcement from the church.