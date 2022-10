Sacred Heart Academy will present “The Sound of Music” at the Ursuline Arts Center, 3113 Lexington Road.

Show times are Nov. 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. with 2 p.m. shows Nov. 12 and 13.

Tickets, which may be purchased starting Oct. 17, are $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66517.