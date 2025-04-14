Youth

St. Francis of Assisi wins Quick Recall championship

The Catholic Schools Academic League (CSAL) held its season-ending 4th-5th grade Quick Recall tournament on March 18 at St. Albert the Great School.  

St. Margaret Mary School defeated Holy Trinity School (Blue) in one semi-final match. St. Francis of Assisi School defeated St. Agnes School in the other semi-final match. In the championship match, St. Francis of Assisi defeated St. Margaret Mary, finishing the season with an undefeated record of 10-0.

Twenty-three teams from 19 schools participated in the 4th-5th grade league this season. CSAL, in its 35th year, coordinates Quick Recall matches during the regular season and tournament play for Louisville-area schools. For further information, contact Lisa Kleyer at 425-3940, ext. 103, or csalqr@hotmail.com.

