St. Bernadette funds projects for twin parish

Father Mathieu Shoudly, pastor of St. Louis de Gonzague Church in Bonbon, Haiti, is pictured with the parish’s children in front of the latrine in early June. (Photo Special to The Record)

St. Bernadette Church in Prospect, Ky., raised more than $16,000 during the 2024 #iGiveCatholic campaign to assist a parish in Haiti.

The collection, supported by 96 donors, helped fund new latrines, new handwashing stations and an outdoor cafeteria for St. Bernadette’s twin parish, St. Louis de Gonzague Church in Bonbon, Haiti.

The parishes have been connected through the Parish Twinning Program since 2008. St. Bernadette has helped the Haitian parish rebuild after natural disasters and supported a variety of other programs.

The #iGiveCatholic campaign is held each year on Giving Tuesday. It provides an opportunity for parishes and schools to raise money for a specific need.