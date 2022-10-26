St. Barnabas cornerstone time capsule opened

A time capsule buried in the cornerstone of St. Barnabas School in 1955 was opened Oct. 22 by members of St. John Paul II Church. Parishioners Frank and Elaine Hulsman prepared to lift the lid from the cornerstone. It contained copies of The Record and the Courier-Journal newspapers, religious medals, an image of St. Maria Goretti and more. (Photo Special to The Record by Tim Tomes)
Father Scaglione, left, and St. John Paul II Academy principal Alicia Conliffe held up the newspapers from 1955 while Elaine Hulsman looked on. St. Pius X and St. Barnabas churches closed in 2015 to form St. John Paul II Church, now located on Goldsmith Lane. The former St. Barnabas property was razed by developers this summer. (Photo Special to The Record by Tim Tomes)