Mr. and Mrs. Louis B. Killmeier, members of St. Martha Church, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on April 18. Mrs. Killmeier, formerly Mildred (Millie) A. Kadler, is a retired bookkeeper for Hausman Motor Co. Mr. Killmeier is a retired electrician, who was a member of the IBEW for 38 years. The couple have five children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandsons.