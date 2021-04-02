St. Athanasius students win Respect Life Essay contest

Three eighth-grade students from St. Athanasius School, 5915 Outerloop, won the 2020-2021 Respect Life Essay Contest. The winners received scholarships to a Catholic high school of their choice in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

— Elizabeth Kolb, who penned an essay on suicide, won first place. Kolb, who plans to attend Assumption High School, received a $1,000 scholarship.

— Sophia Mercke won second-place for her essay about persecuted Christians in North Korea. Mercke, who plans to attend Mercy Academy, received a $700 scholarship.

— Megan Dawson placed third. Her essay explored the effects of abortion on women. Dawson received a $300 scholarship and she also plans to attend Mercy.

The contest was new this school year. It is meant to “engage young people in our Catholic faith, help them grow in their relationship with Christ and come to a better understanding of what it means to become a living witness to the gift of life,” according to an announcement about it.

The contest is a partnership between the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Family Ministries’ pro-life office and the Knights of Columbus. The theme was “Live the Gospel of Life.”