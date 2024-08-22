St. Athanasius publishes a booklet to share parishioners’ love of the Eucharist

Adrian Arnold, an eighth grader at St. Athanasius Church, submitted this artistic depiction in response to the question, “Why do you love the Eucharist?” Arnold’s submission is included in the booklet produced by St. Athanasius Church, “Receiving Jesus: Reflections on Why we Love the Eucharist.” (Photo special to the Record)

The formation team at St. Athanasius Church asked parishioners to write down an answer to this question:

“Why do you love the Eucharist?”

The 47 responses included artwork created by an eighth grader and testimonies from the oldest parishioners. Each response chronicles a loving relationship with Jesus in the Eucharist.

The committee gathered the submissions and created a 24-page booklet called “Receiving Jesus: Reflections on Why we Love the Eucharist.” It was distributed to parishioners on Corpus Christi Sunday.

“When you read it, you know the person, and what they say is very meaningful to you,” said Debbie Minton, director of formation for St. Athanasius, located at 5915 Outer Loop.

‘I said to myself, “What do I say to God?” I’m just a little girl. So I said, “I love you dear Jesus.” ’ Carolyn Linton, parishioner of St. Athanasius

The book received positive feedback, said Minton, and was “a really good way of bringing the eucharistic revival home to our parish.”

The project was part of the parish’s efforts during the parish year of the National Eucharistic Revival, an initiative of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The fruits of the effort are continuing each Sunday, when the St. Athanasius Facebook page features a testimony from one of the parishioners. The “testimony of the week” is also featured on televised announcements in St. Athanasius Church.

The parish has also participated in the revival by offering classes on the Eucharist and by praying a “Eucharistic Revival Prayer” before Masses.

The formation committee at St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, created a booklet titled, “Receiving Jesus: Reflections on Why we Love the Eucharist.” The booklet, pictured with formation committee members Debbie Minton, left and Karen Purnell, at the National Eucharistic Congress in July, features parishioner testimonies about Jesus in the Eucharist. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Following is a sampling of parishioner testimonies.

“When I received my First Holy Communion 67 years ago at age 7, I can still remember the excitement and a little fear (the fear of God) that came with this event. … I remember the emptiness during COVID shutdowns, when the churches were closed, and how great it was to finally receive the Eucharist after months. That was like my second First Communion Day.” Charlie Eppinghoff

“I realize today that my Catholic faith and receiving Holy Communion is the central, most important part of my life. Holy Communion is my food for life.” Fran Clark

“I never imagined I could touch Jesus, or that He could touch me, but that is what Eucharist is. We touch. There is an exchange that happens in our hearts as Jesus gives Himself to us, and we give ourselves to Him.” Karen Purnell

“I made my First Communion when I was 7 years old. Back then you fasted from midnight on; no food or water. Mom put bags over the faucets so I would not drink even a drop. Wearing my white dress, stockings and veil, we went to Mass. I really did not know what to expect. I received Communion and returned to my seat. Over the years I’ve remembered this moment clearly. I said to myself, ‘What do I say to God?’ I’m just a little girl. So I said, ‘I love you dear Jesus.’ That was over 79 years ago and I’m still that little girl (just a lot older).” Carolyn Linton