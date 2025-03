Father Michael Schultz, associate pastor of St. Albert the Great Church, and the Sisters of the Children of Mary visited St. Albert the Great School’s students on March 13. (Photo Special to The Record)

St. Albert the Great School students were visited by the Sisters of the Children of Mary of Cincinnati on March 13. The sisters joined the students for Mass and visited classrooms, sharing their vocation stories with the students and answering questions.

Following the sisters’ visit, sixth-grader Mary Claire Cropper said, “I learned that God calls each one of us to a different vocation.”

A Sister of the Children of Mary showed a St. Albert student her crucifix during a class visit on March 13. (Photo Special to The Record)