Not knowing pope’s role, Vatican publishes Holy Week, Easter schedule

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — As Pope Francis continues his convalescence, the Vatican published a full calendar of Holy Week and Easter liturgies with no indication of who would preside or be the main celebrant.

The list of Masses and other liturgies, released by the master of papal liturgical ceremonies March 27, said only that the services would be celebrated by the “Pontifical Chapel,” which includes the pope, the cardinals residing in Rome and top Vatican officials.

Asked about Pope Francis’ role in the celebrations, the Vatican press office responded that “it will be necessary to see the improvements in the pope’s health in the coming weeks to assess his possible presence, and on what terms, at the rites of Holy Week.”

The 88-year-old pope was released from Rome’s Gemelli hospital March 23 after a 38-day stay for breathing troubles, infections and double pneumonia. His doctors recommended two months of rest.

The list of liturgies published goes from the celebration of Palm Sunday April 13 through the celebration of Divine Mercy Sunday April 27 with the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis as part of the Jubilee of Teenagers.

A Vatican source said that while it is hoped Pope Francis would be present to proclaim Acutis a saint, all that is necessary is that he sign a decree of canonization; he can delegate someone else to preside over the rite. Acutis, an Italian, died of leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15.

Missing from the Vatican schedule is the Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper and foot washing ritual. Since becoming pope in 2013, Pope Francis has celebrated the Mass at a prison, hospital or detention facility and the location always has been announced separately from the public papal Holy Week schedule.

Even though Pope Francis has celebrated the Mass elsewhere, the parish of the Basilica of St. Peter at the Vatican has its own evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

Pope Francis’ long-term struggle with bronchitis and breathing problems had led to changes in previous Holy Week liturgies. Last year, he skipped reading his homily on Palm Sunday, opting for a moment of silence instead.

In both 2023 and 2024, illness also led him to skip the nighttime Way of the Cross service at Rome’s Colosseum.

The following is the schedule of liturgies published by the Vatican:

— April 13, 10 a.m. Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

— April 17, 9:30 a.m., chrism Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.

— April 18, 5 p.m., Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion in St. Peter’s Basilica.

— April 18, 9:15 p.m., Way of the Cross at Rome’s Colosseum.

— April 19, 7:30 p.m. Easter vigil Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.

— April 20, 10:30 a.m., Easter morning Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

— April 27, 10:30 a.m., Mass for Divine Mercy Sunday and the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis in St. Peter’s Square.