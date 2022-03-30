Students at St. Albert the Great School collected $6,000 during a “Pennies for Peace” penny drive held March 22-24 to benefit Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their country.

The money from the drive, organized by the student council, will go to Catholic Relief Services to provide shelter, hot meals, hygiene products, fuel, transportation and counseling services, according to an announcement from the school.

During the week of the penny drive, students also took part in “Pause and Pray” moments, when a member of the student council led the school in prayer for the Ukrainian people.