Spalding University announced Sept. 2 that its new entry-level doctoral program in occupational therapy has become the first in the state to earn accreditation. The program has been accredited by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE), a national agency.

Spalding’s Auerbach School of Occupational Therapy was notified last month that the program received accreditation for the next seven years, according to a press release from Spalding. The university will seek re-accreditation in 2028.

ACOTE assessed and approved all aspects of Spalding’s three-year entry-level program, including its administrative structure, faculty qualifications, course and curricular and clinical experiences, said the release.

Dr. Sara Story, chair of the Auerbach School, said it’s “an honor” to receive accreditation.

“This accreditation from ACOTE is proof that Spalding’s long history and tradition of excellence in occupational therapy education will continue,” she said. “ASOT has gone from an entry-level bachelor’s program years ago to a master’s program to now offering the highest-level degree that we can award at the entry-level.”

She noted that the university has had “a very strong, dedicated school of occupational therapy that is here to serve students, and I think the accrediting officials could see that. Spalding continues to thrive, and students here will thrive.”

The first cohort for the doctoral program in occupational therapy is set to graduate in January. New cohorts are enrolled each fall and spring semesters. To learn more, visit https://spalding.edu/doctor-occupational-therapy/.