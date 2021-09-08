The 18th Annual National Black Catholic Men’s Conference, sponsored by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry, will be held virtually this year from Oct. 14-17.

The theme is “Deliver Me from Myself.” The event is presented by the Bowman Francis Ministry Team and will include workshops, praise and worship and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

Tickets are $100 for adults and $50 for youth. The deadline to register is Sept. 28. To register, visit www.browmanfrancis.org. For more information, call John Reed at 776-0262.