Spalding University welcomes Benedictine as first full-time campus minister in decades

Sister Katie Cummings was photographed following an interview on Feb. 20. Sister Cummings was recently hired to serve Spalding University as its full-time campus minister. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Benedictine Sister Katie Cummings, Spalding University’s recently hired campus minister, may be new to the university, but she’s a seasoned higher education professional.

Sister Cummings is a temporarily professed Sister of St. Benedict of Ferdinand, Ind. Prior to entering the community in September of 2022, Sister Cummings worked in student affairs and communication for the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In the campus minister role, she sees two aspects of her identity merging, she said in a recent interview in her office, located at the Egan Leadership Center on Spalding’s downtown campus.

“It’s like a new flower, a new tree that’s been grafted,” she said, “because I have this background as a higher education professional, and I have this fairly recent identity as a Catholic sister. So now I’m incorporating both to serve college students.”

Spalding University has not employed a full-time campus minister since the ‘80s, said Sister Cummings.

Dr. Anne Kenworthy, the university’s new president, is supporting the effort to revive the ministry, Sister Cummings said. “President Kenworthy is leading the charge to renew the campus’ Catholic identity,” she said.

As she begins her ministry, Sister Cummings said she’s drawing inspiration from the tradition of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth and the life of Mother Catherine Spalding, the founder of Spalding University.

“I think about her a lot, and the tenacity that she had to serve and start something from nothing,” she said.

Sister Cummings said she’s felt the support of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, the sisters in her community and Dr. Anne Kenworthy, Spalding’s new president, in charting a vision for the ministry, she said.

She hopes her ministry fulfills three aims:

To “bring a Catholic presence (to campus) and renew the Catholic identity of campus along with the Spalding community,” she said.



Bringing one weekly Mass to campus is something she’s prioritizing, she said.



To “provide for the faith and spirituality needs of all students,” she said. This includes students of all religions, including “those who identify as spiritual, but not religious” and “people who identify as atheist or agnostic,” she said.



“Yes, I am a Catholic sister, but campus ministry is for everyone. I am ready to serve everyone and see who is interested,” she said.



Along with weekly Mass, she plans to host “experiential and educational events” such as “panels, talks and field trips,” she said.



To “provide space to share and reflect about the big questions of life – issues of meaning,” she said.



“The intellectual rigor of college makes it a perfect time to explore your own questions and build a firmer base to stand on — ‘this is what I believe and this is why’ — while at the same time being exposed to the diversity of students who believe different things,” she said.



She’s offering students one-on-one meetings to “talk about where they’re at, what their goals are and what campus ministry can do to help them,” she said.



Sister Cummings also hopes campus ministry can “encourage students to create community,” she said. “Students say it’s hard to make friends and get involved, and I want to help change that.

“Everyone has been welcoming and interested in where this is going to lead. Students are ready to get involved,” she said.

Emma Livingston, a junior at Spalding, said she is looking forward to the growth in campus ministry. As president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes — the only religious student-organization on campus — she said building community and support for Christian college students is essential.

“There’s definitely so much room for growth. Having Sister Katie will help students understand what it looks like to walk in their faith. … The Lord is on the move with college-age students,” she said.

Tobias Rice, a freshman, said he is happy the school has taken a step to “revive” its Catholic roots.

“This university was founded on the Catholic beliefs, and I believe it can help bring people together,” he said. “No matter what denomination, or what religion, this is a place where we are able to express who we are,” he said.



To contact Sister Cummings or learn more, visit spalding.edu/campus-ministry.