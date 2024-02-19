Spalding to host sixth Elmer Lucille Allen Conference

Spalding University’s School of Liberal Arts and its African American Studies program will host the sixth annual Elmer Lucille Allen Conference on African American Studies.

The conference will take place Feb. 21 and 22 on Spalding’s campus, 901 S. Fourth St. It will include various presentations and activities, including a virtual Black history poetry workshop led by Kentucky poet Frank X. Walker on Feb. 21.

The conference honors Allen, a native of Louisville, who was one of the first African American students to graduate from Nazareth College, now Spalding University, according to a press release from the school. Allen was also the first African American employee hired by Brown-Forman as a chemist, according to the release.

Allen, now 93, is active as a ceramic artist.All events are free and open to the public, but registration is required. For more information and to register, visit https://spalding.edu/elmer-lucille-allen-conference/.