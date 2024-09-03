Spalding to host leadership forum Sept. 21

Immigration reform will be the subject of Spalding University’s Abramson Leadership Exchange program. It will be held via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 21.

The exchange, a series of panel discussions, will be facilitated by Jerry Abramson, former mayor of Louisville and former lieutenant governor.

The distinguished panelists joining Mayor Abramson will be:

Matthew Barzun, former ambassador to Sweden and the United Kingdom

Charles Mattingly, former chief of staff to the late Congressman Romano Mazzoli

Daniel Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform

Rep. Nima Kulkarni, immigration attorney and member of the Kentucky House of Representatives

The exchange began in 2019 and its goal is to bring together leaders from various sectors to foster strategies and solutions to pressing challenges, according to a press release from Spalding.



For more information and to register, visit spalding.edu/abramson-leadership-exchange/.