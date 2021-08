Sixty-six students who attend Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville have been selected for the 2021 Governor’s Scholars Program.

Those selected for the summer program and their schools are:

Assumption High School — Sarah Dahl, Catherine Hammond, Sydny Hendrick, Jacquelyn Ho, Elizabeth Knoop, Chelsea Mattingly, Sofia Milliner, Hadley O’Koon, Ashley Pope, Kelsey Shelby, Emily Speaker, Sadie Townsend, Jaclyn Williams and Elizabeth Wuerth.

Bethlehem High School — Daniel Ballar, Mallory Brown, Dolce Dillard, Emily Jackson, Lakin Koch, Rebecca Lee, Alessandra Palumbo and Sara Spalding.

Corpus Christi Classical Academy — Margaret Shearin.

DeSales High School — Jack Bizzel, Luke Morrison, Alexander Reliford, David Vong.

Holy Cross High School — Lillianna Evans, Allison Nichols, Sarah Recktenwald and Lindsay Smith.

Immaculata Classical Academy — Andrew Kuntz.

Mercy Academy — Ava Mangeot, Sydney Marquette, Kaitlyn Squyres and Kathryn Squyres.

Presentation Academy — Sofia Luchini and Jolie Parker.

Sacred Heart Academy — Ruby Badaracco, Ella Bean, Catherine George, Kathryn Harmon, Carly Henry, Grace Jarboe, Abigail Jester, Claire Klein, Lauren Pappalardo, Caroline Rogers and Taylor Ruml.

St. Xavier High School — Seth Beierle, Samuel Gatewood, Jack Goebel, Darren Grendi, Henry Hawkins, Nicholas Keiran, Sahil Konduru, Michael Norris, Clayton Roark, Parker Routt and Alex Young.

Trinity High School — Harrison Hunt, Lucas McArthur, Grayson Segeleon, Aidan Workman and Garrett Weakley.