Sisters of Providence who served in the Archdiocese of Louisville celebrate jubilees

Two Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in Indiana with ties to the Archdiocese of Louisville are celebrating jubilees this year.

Sister Eileen Rose Bonner

Sister Eileen Rose Bonner, a native of Whiting, Ind., is celebrating 75 years.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and a master’s degree in education from Indiana State University.

She has ministered in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as a hospital chaplain at the old Caritas Medical Center, Kentuckiana Cancer Institute and Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital. She also served as a GED tutor for Jefferson County Public Schools and volunteered with several charities and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

Currently, she ministers in prayer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Lisa Stallings

Sister Lisa Stallings, a native of Evansville, Ind., is celebrating 50 years.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and a master’s degree in English from Indiana University. She also has a master’s degree in church music from St. Joseph’s College and a master’s in theology from St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

She has ministered in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she was the director of liturgy for St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky., from 1994 to 1998 and the director of worship for the Cathedral of the Assumption from 1998 to 2009.

Currently, she is the coordinator of liturgy for her congregation.