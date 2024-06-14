Sisters of Loretto celebrate 200 years

The Sisters of Loretto will host “Seeking Home,” an evening journey from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 27.

The event will commemorate the 200th anniversary of the sisters at the Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx, Ky.

In 1824, the sisters journeyed from Little Loretto — the sisters’ original home place near St. Charles Church in Marion County — to the current Motherhouse, according to an announcement from the sisters.

The June 27 event will include a pilgrimage from St. Charles Church with some participants walking and some riding in vehicles and hay wagons, the announcement said. One wagon will carry the Eucharist accompanied by an honor guard of confirmation candidates from parishes across Washington, Marion and Nelson counties — the Kentucky Holy Land.



The event is free and open to all, but reservations, by June 24, is required. To register, visit https://www.lorettocommunity.org/event/seeking-home-commemorating-200-years-of-the-sisters-of-loretto-at-loretto-motherhouse/.