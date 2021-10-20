The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Lay Mission Volunteer Program is inviting volunteers on two upcoming mission trips.

– Women In Circle Basement Renovation project Nov. 8-12. Volunteers who can commit to one week of service are needed to help renovate the basement in the Women In Circle house. Women In Circle is a non-profit that helps women coming out of drug and alcohol addiction achieve self-sufficiency, according to an announcement from the SCNs . The project includes painting walls and floors, removing and replacing wall paneling, cleaning, replacing carpet, moving furniture and installing new shower walls and bathroom flooring. Volunteers may stay in the St. Joseph Volunteer House on the Nazareth Campus and travel to Louisville each day. Wheeling, West Virginia, Immersion – Florence Crittenton Services project Nov. 8-12. Volunteers are needed in Wheeling, W. Va., to help remodel a house for teen mothers and their children. The project would benefit from volunteers with some skills in using equipment to demolish walls, installing plasterboard, painting and carpentry, according to the announcement.

For more information or to apply for either project, contact Amy Ulrich at aulrich@scnky.org or 502-348-1583.