Benedictine Sister of Ferdinand Indiana Ann Marie Howard celebrated her golden jubilee on Oct. 10.

She has served in pastoral ministry and religious education in Indiana and Kentucky. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as a caseworker at Sister Visitor Center and as pastoral associate and director of religious education at St. Lawrence Church.

She currently assists in the archives and in mission advancement at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Ind.