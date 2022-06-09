Archdiocesan News

Sisters of Charity of Nazareth
host 5K with a mission

Sisters of Charity of Nazareth waved to participants during the Run With a Mission Nazareth 5K held on the Motherhouse campus June 4. The event was launched in 2019 and raises funds and awareness of the sisters’ ministries around the world. (Photo Special to The Record)

Close to 300 people took part in the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth’s Run With a Mission Nazareth 5K event on the Motherhouse campus June 4.

The religious community shared information about its global ministries on placards along the route, according to information from the sisters.

Because of the pandemic, this was the first time since its creation in 2019 that participants gathered in person for the event.

The proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Pabalelong Hospice in Botswana, according to the announcement.

