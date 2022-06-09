Close to 300 people took part in the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth’s Run With a Mission Nazareth 5K event on the Motherhouse campus June 4.

The religious community shared information about its global ministries on placards along the route, according to information from the sisters.

Because of the pandemic, this was the first time since its creation in 2019 that participants gathered in person for the event.

The proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Pabalelong Hospice in Botswana, according to the announcement.