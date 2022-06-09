A discussion on “What does House Bill 7 mean for me,” will take place at 5:30 p.m. June 21 at the Louisville Urban League Sports and Learning Complex, 3029 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

The event aims to help members of the community understand the impact of House Bill 7 which seeks to restrict the eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid.

The event is organized by the Kentucky Criminal Justice Forum and the Catholic Conference of Kentucky — which represents Kentucky’s four bishops on matters of public policy.