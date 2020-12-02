Sister Teresa Riley, a former St. Leonard teacher, dies

Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Teresa Riley, 84, died Nov. 24 at Mount St. Joseph. She was in her 65th year of religious life.

Sister Riley, a native of Mayfield, Ky., served in education in Missouri and in the Diocese of Owensboro. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Leonard School from 1957 to 1967 and the St. Angela Education Center in 1980. She was an administrative assistant in the education department at Bellarmine College from 1981 to 1986.

Survivors include members of her religious community; two sisters, Margie Brittain of Stanford, Ky., and Ruth Dickens of Tucson, Ariz.; two brothers, Joseph Riley and James Riley, both of Mayfield; and nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Dec. 4 at Mount St. Joseph. Burial will follow in the Mount St. Joseph Cemetery. The services are private.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.