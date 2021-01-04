Sister Patricia Norton, native of Boston, dies at age 83

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Patricia Norton, 83, died Dec. 24 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Mass. She was a professed Sister of Charity for 63 years.

Sister Norton, a native of Boston, served in educational ministries for many years and taught elementary grades in schools in Kentucky and Tennessee from 1957 to 1973. She also served in pastoral ministry, primarily in Massachusetts.

She served the SCN community as treasurer for the province of Memphis from 1973 to 1977.

Survivors include many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews and members of her religious community.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held at Immaculate Conception Church in Weymouth Dec. 30 followed by burial in Forest Hills Cemetery in Boston. Memorial gifts may be made to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.